The Lions signed Fulgham to the active roster from the practice squad Thursday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Fulgham's chance on the 53-man roster comes following the placement of Da'Shawn Hand (ankle) on injured reserve. The rookie sixth-round pick previously spent time with the Lions in September, but he was never active for a game. He'll serve as the team's No. 4 receiver behind Kenny Golladay, Danny Amendola and Chris Lacy during Sunday's tilt against the Buccaneers.