Wright was signed to the Chiefs' practice squad Tuesday, Charles Goldman of USA Today reports.
Wright was added by Kansas City as starting kicker Harrison Butker, who returned to practice Wednesday, is still working his way back from an ankle injury suffered in Week 1. The practice-squad kicker converted 34 of his 39 total kicking attempts over 14 games with Jacksonville last season, so he will provide a reliable backup option if Butker misses his third straight game this Sunday against the Buccaneers.
