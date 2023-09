Fatukasi (concussion) was waived from Kansas City's injured reserve list Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 24-year-old reverted to the team's IR after he was cut Tuesday and cleared waivers Wednesday. Fatukasi appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers last season, recording six total tackles and primarily playing on special teams, before coming over to Kansas City this offseason.