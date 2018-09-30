Packers' Geronimo Allison: Enters concussion protocol
Allison suffered a concussion during Sunday's 22-0 win against the Bills, Jason Wilde of ESPN.com reports.
After a pass intended for him in the waning moments of the third quarter, Allison went to the locker room and didn't return, finishing with six catches (on 11 targets) for 80 yards. He'll have to proceed through the concussion protocol before gaining clearance for his next game action. At the very least, he's destined to join Randall Cobb, who didn't play Sunday due to a hamstring issue, on the Week 5 injury report. If one or both are sidelined next Sunday in Detroit, rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling would be the next in line for targets among Packers wide receivers.
