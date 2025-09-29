Golden recorded five receptions on six targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 40-40 tie against the Cowboys.

Golden continues to emerge in the Packers' offense, as he logged his highest target, reception and yardage totals of his career. Most of his production came on the team's opening possession, as he got behind the Cowboys' secondary for a 46-yard catch -- the longest of his career. Golden appears to be on the verge of truly breaking out as his role continues to expand, but he'll continue to face plenty of target competition from the likes of Tucker Kraft and Romeo Doubs.