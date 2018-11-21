Panthers' Cam Newton: Seemingly not bothered by ankle

Newton (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The Panthers always limit Newton's workload to start the week, hoping the reduce stress on his surgically repaired throwing shoulder. He did miss a few snaps after hurting his ankle during Sunday's 20-19 loss to Detroit, but the issue isn't even listed on the Wednesday injury report. Newton should be his usual productive self Sunday against the Seahawks, looking to continue a streak of nine consecutive games with multiple touchdown passes. He has been unusually quiet in the rushing department, taking just four carries for 12 yards the past two weeks.

More News
Our Latest Stories