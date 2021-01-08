It's unclear whether or not Hightower (opt out) plans to return to the Patriots next season, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Hightower will be 31 at the start of the 2021 campaign and became a father shortly before opting out of the 2020 season. While safety Patrick Chung has committed to returning to the Patriots after sitting out 2020, it remains to be seen whether the veteran linebacker will follow suit, or if Hightower's ready to move on from football.