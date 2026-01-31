Jennings (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Super Bowl LX.

Jennings developed a hamstring issue Thursday and was downgraded to a non-participant in Friday's practice due to the issue. The running back and kick returner has remained on injured reserve since Dec. 13, and likely will not be activated for the Super Bowl even with the extra week of recuperation. D'Ernest Johnson was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for last Sunday's AFC Championship Game and will likely be elevated once again to fill Jennings' role as the No. 3 running back for Super Bowl LX.