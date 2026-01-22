Jennings (concussion) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.

Jennings has spent the Patriots' last six games on the injured reserve list after suffering a concussion back in Week 13 versus the Giants, but it now appears he may be on track to suit up for the AFC Championship. He's already back up to full speed at practice, so all that's left is for New England to officially make the call to activate him from IR prior to Sunday's contest at Denver.