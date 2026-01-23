Jennings (concussion) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Broncos.

Jennings has passed the NFL's concussion protocol after a week of full practice, but remains questionable to suit up for Sunday's contest. With both Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson healthy and ready for Sunday, the Patriots must decide if the team will allocate a roster spot for Jennings' activation or if there are more pressing needs elsewhere that would consume an active roster spot.