Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Practice window closes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jennings' (hamstring) 21-day practice window closed Wednesday, and he will not play in Sunday's Super Bowl against the Seahawks, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
With Jennings ineligible to play against Seattle, it signals that D'Ernest Johnson will likely be elevated from the practice squad to serve as the Patriots' RB3 behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson. Jennings appeared in seven regular-season games this season, rushing 23 times for 73 yards and one touchdown.
More News
-
Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Questionable with hamstring issue•
-
Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Now dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Still on IR for now•
-
Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Questionable with concussion•
-
Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Clears concussion protocol•