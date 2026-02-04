Jennings' (hamstring) 21-day practice window closed Wednesday, and he will not play in Sunday's Super Bowl against the Seahawks, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

With Jennings ineligible to play against Seattle, it signals that D'Ernest Johnson will likely be elevated from the practice squad to serve as the Patriots' RB3 behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson. Jennings appeared in seven regular-season games this season, rushing 23 times for 73 yards and one touchdown.