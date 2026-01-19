Young experienced soreness in his knee Sunday night, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Young's defensive snap share was just 43 percent in Sunday's divisional-round win over Chicago, though it's not clear if the knee issue had anything to do with his reduced time on the field. He still made an impact with five tackles (one solo) and a QB hit. Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday that he doesn't expect the injury to impact Young's availability for Sunday's matchup versus Seattle in the NFC Championship Game, though it still bears watching the pass rusher's practice participation throughout the week to get a read on how bothersome the issue is.