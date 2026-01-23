Rams' Byron Young: Expected to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Young (knee) did not participate in Thursday's practice.
The third-year linebacker has missed back-to-back practices while recovering from a knee injury, but head coach Sean McVay told reporters Thursday that he expects Young to play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Seahawks, per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. Young's participation in Friday's practice will play a factor in whether he is tagged with an injury designation heading into Sunday's contest.