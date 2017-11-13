Rams' Lance Dunbar: Only plays in garbage time
Dunbar gained 31 yards on five carries in Sunday's 33-7 win over the Texans.
The Rams used Tavon Austin to spell Todd Gurley in the backfield a few times, only turning to Dunbar for the meaningless final drive after the game had gotten out of hand. While the team could look to get Dunbar more involved, Gurley's fantastic work in the passing game could make it tough for the former Cowboy to earn a substantial role. The Rams may have signed Dunbar with the thought of a Chris Thompson-type role, but Gurley is making it difficult to take him off the field on passing downs.
