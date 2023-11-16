Football is back! Every NFL week starts with a Thursday Night Football game for most of the remainder of the 2023 season, and these are our favorite slates to play Daily Fantasy Football. The TNF showdown slate allows you a smaller crop of players to choose from, and if your cheap sleeper pick hits, you can cash big in your tournaments or easily win your head-to-head DFS matchups. Tonight, we kickoff Week 11 with the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Cincinnati Bengals.

Every week, I'll get the Thursday Night DFS picks from our experts and we'll feature them below. We'll take a mix of lineups from our panel of experts that feature builds on Fanduel. But first, let's preview the matchup and what we might expect.

The whackiest TNF games between two losing teams can sometimes turn into the most fun Daily Fantasy slates and we've got a game tonight with two teams who have combined to win three games.

On the Ravens side, Baltimore is hungry for a bounceback after blowing a big lead against the Browns in Week 10. Coach Jon Harbaugh has publicly hinted that speedy rookie running back Keaton Mitchell will see an expanded role but game script could determine how big of a role he's up for. He's going to be a very popular DFS pick on this slate. Trying to decide which Ravens receivers will score points on a weekly basis isn't easy, but Zay Flowers figures to be the chalky play.

On the flip side, the Bengals are also coming off a close heartbreaking loss. Joe Burrow will be without his No. 2 weapon Tee Higgins again so that means Tyler Boyd is shaping up as an intriguing play on this slate. His price will likely lead to high ownership so if you want to differentiate your lineups from the field you might want to leave him out.

Sportsline's Jacob Gibbs does the deep dive on the Bears-Panthers with a breakdown of all the players who should be in your captain consideration, a break down of the FLEX plays by tiers and more. Mike McClure has you covered with optimal lineups for the TNF slate on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Or you can lean on former Millionaire Maker winner Jimmie Kaylor for his picks.

Without further ado, here's a look at who our experts are picking on this DFS Thursday Night Football slate:

Dave Richard

FanDuel:

MVP: Ja'Marr Chase $15,000

FLEX: Joe Burrow $16,000

FLEX: Gus Edwards $12,000

FLEX: Keaton Mitchell $8,500

FLEX: Trenton Irwin $7,500

Jamey Eisenberg

FanDuel:

MVP: Gus Edwards $12,000

FLEX: Lamar Jackson $17,000

FLEX: Mark Andrews $13,000

FLEX: Trenton Irwin $7,500

FLEX: Keaton Mitchell $8,500

Heath Cummings

FanDuel:

MVP: Mark Andrews $13,000

FLEX: Lamar Jackson $17,000

FLEX: Ja'Marr Chase $15,000

FLEX: Trayveon Williams $6,500

FLEX: Keaton Mitchell $8,500