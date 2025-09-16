Walker caught both of his targets for 26 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Browns.

The second-year man has three career receptions, all of which have gone for touchdowns. That's efficiency. Walker played 13 snaps Sunday after not getting on the field on offense in the opener. It's important to note that neither of Walker's touchdowns came in "garbage time" either. His first came with 10 minutes to go in the third quarter when Lamar Jackson found him in the back of the end zone on fourth down. His second came early in the fourth quarter to put the Ravens up 27-20. The Ravens have a crowded receiver room, and it seems as though Walker, Tylan Wallace and DeAndre Hopkins are all battling for snaps as the No.3 wideout. Walker is likely third in the pecking order among that group, but if he keeps capitalizing on his opportunities, more playing time could be in store as the season progresses.