Griffin was removed in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game against the Steelers with a hamstring injury.

Starting in place of Lamar Jackson (reserve/COVID-19 list), Griffin completed seven of his 12 passing attempts for 33 yards and an interception to go with 68 yards on seven rushing attempts before he was pulled in favor of backup Trace McSorley. According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Griffin looked "like he was struggling health-wise" on his last drive after he noticeably tweaked his hamstring on a run earlier in the contest. Griffin's meager production prior to exiting the contest may have also factored into the Ravens' decision to remove him, so even if he's able to quickly move past the hamstring injury, it's unclear if he would remain ahead of McSorley in the pecking order. In any case, the Ravens are hoping Jackson can gain clearance to return to the active roster ahead of the team's next game Dec. 8 versus the Cowboys.