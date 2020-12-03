Griffin (thigh) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice estimate.

Griffin was forced out of Wednesday's loss to the Steelers with what was originally reported as a hamstring issue. The Ravens are now citing a thigh injury as the reason for the QB's exit. Either way, Griffin's status for this coming Tuesday's game against the Cowboys is worth monitoring, with Lamar Jackson's (illness) availability for the contest not yet clarified.

