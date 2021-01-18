Griffin (thigh) has been waived by the Ravens, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Griffin finished the season on IR, but once he re-proves his health, he'll look to catch on elsewhere. For now, the Ravens' backup QB options behind Lamar Jackson are Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley.
More News
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Aiming to return Week 16•
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Should be available Week 16•
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Lands on IR•
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Dealing with thigh injury•
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Hampered by hamstring in start•
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Game moved to Wednesday•