Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Griffin (thigh) can return from injured reserve next week, Daniel Oyefusi of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Griffin is eligible to return to practice Dec. 23, and it appears he'll be ready to be activated for the Week 16 matchup against the Giants. With Trace McSorley (knee) moving to injured reserve Tuesday, the Ravens likely will turn to practice squad quarterback Tyler Huntley to back up Lamar Jackson in this Sunday's game against Jacksonville.