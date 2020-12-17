Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Griffin (thigh) can return for the Week 16 matchup against the Giants, Daniel Oyefusi of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Griffin can return to practice next Wednesday, and it appears he'll be ready to resume his backup role in Week 16. The Ravens will have to play this Sunday against the Jaguars without either Griffin or Trace McSorley, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a knee sprain. In turn, they're expected to call up Tyler Huntley from the practice squad to serve as Lamar Jackson's backup.