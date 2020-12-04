Griffin (thigh) has been placed on IR.
Griffin will thus miss at least three games, currently leaving Trace McSorley as the Ravens' top available QB. Though the team activated four players from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, franchise signal-caller Lamar Jackson (illness) remains on the list.
