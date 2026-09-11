Coach Kellen Moore said Friday that Kamara (knee) will be questionable for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Kamara suffered an MCL sprain during a joint practice with the Cowboys on Aug. 18 that initially was slated to sideline him for at least one month. While Kamara was able to practice in a limited capacity during Week 1 prep, his status for Sunday seemingly will come down to a game-time decision. If Kamara is inhibited or sidelined this weekend, Kendre Miller would be the Saints running back to receive complementary work behind starter Travis Etienne.

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