Kamara (back) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN reports.

This now marks three weeks in a row in which Kamara has had practice restrictions due to a back issue, but he's been able to play through it the last two games, accounting for 75 yards from scrimmage and one receiving TD on 14 touches during that stretch. The Saints may limit his on-field work Thursday and/or Friday, but there's been no indication he's in danger of missing Sunday's contest against the Steelers in Paris.