Seahawks' Emmanuel Ellerbee: Lands on injured reserve
Ellebee was placed on injured reserve by the Seahawks on Saturday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Ellerbee played in seven games between the Chargers and Seahawks last season and finished the year in Seattle having not recorded a tackle. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but the 22-year-old will now be out for the season unless he agrees to an injury settlement.
