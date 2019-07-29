Ellebee was placed on injured reserve by the Seahawks on Saturday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Ellerbee played in seven games between the Chargers and Seahawks last season and finished the year in Seattle having not recorded a tackle. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but the 22-year-old will now be out for the season unless he agrees to an injury settlement.

More News
Our Latest Stories