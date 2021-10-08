Smith entered the Seahawks' 26-17 loss to the Rams on Thursday night in place of Russell Wilson (finger) with 14:42 remaining and completed 10 of 17 passes for 131 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Smith immediately caught the Rams' attention by leading the Seahawks on a 10-play, 98-yard scoring march that he capped off with a 23-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf to bring Seattle within two points at the time. After Los Angeles answered with a touchdown drive of their own, Smith was able to get his squad into field-goal range and keep matters interesting until he threw an interception on the first play of his third possession, one that seemed to be at least partly the result of intended receiver Tyler Lockett taking some contact from a defensive back as he ran his route. Smith certainly offered what would have to be termed serviceable play at the very minimum, but both fantasy managers and the Seahawks will naturally be clamoring for a quick return to health for Wilson, who's been diagnosed with a bad sprain, ahead of a Week 6 road battle against the Steelers a week from Sunday.