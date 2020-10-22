Adams (groin) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Adams was expected to have a good chance to return following the team's bye week, but his Wednesday practice status is concerning. According to Boyle, coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that "we need more information" before making a definitive statement on Adams' status, adding that the team is taking it "one day at a time." Thursday will be a critical day in determining whether Adams will be ready to return as a result.