Brooks sustained an ankle sprain during the Seahawks' 41-35 loss to the Cowboys, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Friday that Brooks is dealing with an ankle sprain, but he has yet to be examined and the severity of the sprain is unknown. The fourth-year linebacker has been extremely productive through the Seahawks' first 12 games, logging 96 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, while also recording three pass deflections and one pick-six.