Seahawks' Luke Willson: Finishes 2017 with 15 catches

Willson had one of the worst statistical seasons of his career in 2017, tying his career-low of 15 catches and putting up the second fewest yards of his career. He's struggled to get many targets ever since the Seahawks acquired Jimmy Graham in 2015. Willson could see his usage increase in 2018 if Graham leaves Seattle in free agency.