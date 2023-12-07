Football is back! Every NFL week starts with a Thursday Night Football game for most of the remainder of the 2023 season, and these are our favorite slates to play Daily Fantasy Football. The TNF showdown slate allows you a smaller crop of players to choose from, and if your cheap sleeper pick hits, you can cash big in your tournaments or easily win your head-to-head DFS matchups. Tonight, we kickoff Week 14 with the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the New England Patriots.

Every week, I'll get the Thursday Night DFS picks from our experts and we'll feature them below. We'll take a mix of lineups from our panel of experts that feature builds on Fanduel. But first, let's preview the matchup and what we might expect.

The whackiest TNF games between two losing teams can sometimes turn into the most fun Daily Fantasy slates and although the public is expecting a Cowboys blowout, it will be interesting to see what Seattle has in store with everything on the line.

On the Steelers side, the offense will look different again. In Week 12, the Steelers were fresh off firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada and the team responded by totaling 400 yards in a game for the first time in 58 games. Then, in Week 13, starting quarterback Kenny Pickett left the game with an injury. Mitchell Trubisky will start on Thursday Night Football against the Patriots and if his history as Steelers quarterback tells us it's anything it's that this will be a voluminous night for Diontae Johnson.

On the flip side, the Patriots are still searching for answers on offense. For this week, backup quarterback Bailey Zappe will once again get the start. Demario Douglas makes for an intriguing play in any format, especially PPR, given his recent stretch of volume. The big injury in this one is to running back Rhamondre Stevenson. With Stevenson sidelined, Ezekiel Elliott will get an expanded role.

Sportsline's Jacob Gibbs does the deep dive on the entire DFS slate here. Mike McClure has you covered with optimal lineups for the TNF slate on both DraftKings and FanDuel.

Without further ado, here's a look at who our experts are picking on this DFS Thursday Night Football slate:

Dave Richard

FanDuel:

MVP: Ezekiel Elliott $12,000

FLEX: Jaylen Warren $13,500

FLEX: Steelers $10,000

FLEX: Patriots $9,000

FLEX: Chris Boswell $8,500

Jamey Eisenberg

FanDuel:

MVP: Steelers $10,000

FLEX: Jaylen Warren $13,500

FLEX: Najee Harris $14,000

FLEX: Patriots $9,000

FLEX: Ezekiel Elliott $12,000

Heath Cummings

FanDuel:

MVP: Ezekiel Elliott $12,000

FLEX: Jaylen Warren $13,500

FLEX: Steelers $10,000

FLEX: Najee Harris $14,000

FLEX: DeVante Parker $9,000