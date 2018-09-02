Moore was claimed off waivers from the Patriots on Sunday.

Moore was an undrafted free agent out of the University of Mississippi. He started all 12 games in his senior year as the Rebels' primary nickel corner. He registered 48 tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery, and three pass breakups. To clear spot on the roster for Moore, the Texans waived safety Kurtis Drummond.

Our Latest Stories