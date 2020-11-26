site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Senio Kelemete: Clear of injury designation
RotoWire Staff
Kelemete (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game at Detroit.
Kelemete missed the past two games with a concussion, but he's ready to go for the Thanksgiving Day matchup. The 30-year-old should reclaim his starting spot at left guard for Houston.
