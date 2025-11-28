Cushenberry (foot) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Cushenberry sustained a foot injury in Tennessee's Week 12 loss to the Seahawks and didn't practice both Wednesday and Thursday, so it's no surprise that he won't play Sunday. While the 28-year-old is sidelined in Week 13, expect Jackson Slater to start at center.