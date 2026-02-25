Lloyd Cushenberry: Let go by Titans
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Titans have released Cushenberry (undisclosed) with a failed physical designation, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Cushenberry saw action in 23 regular-season games for the Titans over the past two seasons, including 15 contests in 2025. The 2020 third-rounder will now look to catch on elsewhere, once he moves past his current injury issue. Prior to Wednesday's move, the center had two season remaining on the four-year deal he signed with Tennessee in March of 2024.
More News
-
Titans' Lloyd Cushenberry: Good to go for Week 15•
-
Titans' Lloyd Cushenberry: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Titans' Lloyd Cushenberry: Sidelined for second straight•
-
Titans' Lloyd Cushenberry: Missing Week 13•
-
Titans' Lloyd Cushenberry: Leaves game with foot injury•
-
Titans' Lloyd Cushenberry: Off PUP list after passing physical•