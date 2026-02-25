The Titans have released Cushenberry (undisclosed) with a failed physical designation, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Cushenberry saw action in 23 regular-season games for the Titans over the past two seasons, including 15 contests in 2025. The 2020 third-rounder will now look to catch on elsewhere, once he moves past his current injury issue. Prior to Wednesday's move, the center had two season remaining on the four-year deal he signed with Tennessee in March of 2024.