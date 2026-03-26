Bills' Lloyd Cushenberry: Signs with Bills
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cushenberry (undisclosed) signed a one-year contract with the Bills on Thursday.
Cushenberry was released Feb. 25 by the Titans with a failed physical designation, but he has evidently recovered a month later, proving himself healthy enough to sign with Buffalo. He made 23 starts for the Titans over the previous two seasons and will compete for playing time at center with his new team.
More News
-
Lloyd Cushenberry: Let go by Titans•
-
Titans' Lloyd Cushenberry: Good to go for Week 15•
-
Titans' Lloyd Cushenberry: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Titans' Lloyd Cushenberry: Sidelined for second straight•
-
Titans' Lloyd Cushenberry: Missing Week 13•
-
Titans' Lloyd Cushenberry: Leaves game with foot injury•