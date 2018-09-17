Matthews hauled in two of his four targets for a total of eight yards in Week 2 against Houston.

Coach Mike Vrabel suggested that Matthews would see a bigger role in Week 2, and he was tied for the second most-targeted player on the team. However, with Blaine Gabbert at quarterback, that didn't translate to much production as he managed only eight total yards. His snap count also fell, though that may be linked to the conservative gameplan the Titans put in place for Week 2.