Chase (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans but managed to finish the week with consecutive limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Chase is considered a true "50-50" decision to play, with the receiver apparently still in plenty of pain stemming from a hard fall he took in the Week 9 win over the Bills. If Chase is ultimately unable to go, he'll be joining fellow starter Tee Higgins (hamstring) on the sideline and will thrust Tyler Boyd and likely Trenton Irwin into starting roles while rookie Andrei Iosivas moves into the No. 3 receiver spot.

Jefferson (hamstring) was not activated Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints, meaning he'll remain out until at least Week 11. The star wideout's ongoing absence will continue to afford Jordan Addison top receiver status versus New Orleans, with K.J. Osborn (concussion) and Brandon Powell in line to serve as the No. 2 and No. 3 wideouts, respectively, if Osborn can suit up.

Samuel is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing in full all week following a two-game absence due to a shoulder injury. San Francisco lost each of the last three games with Samuel available for only eight Week 6 snaps during that span, so his return is likely to see him immediately jump back into the robust, versatile role he filled previously and result in at least a slight hit to Brandon Aiyuk's and George Kittle's targets.

Higgins (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing the last two practices of the week. In the star wideout's absence, Tyler Boyd and Trenton Irwin, who combined for 14 receptions and 99 yards against the Cardinals in Higgins' Week 5 absence due to a rib injury, will be in line to serve as the No. 2 and No. 3 receivers, respectively, at minimum.

London is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals after finishing the week with two full practices following a Week 9 absence due to a groin injury. With no apparent limitations, London will step back into his usual No. 1 role versus Arizona.

Collins (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing Thursday's and Friday's practices. In his absence, rookie Tank Dell and Noah Brown will enjoy bigger roles, as will Robert Woods if he returns from his foot injury, as appears likely. Tight end Dalton Schultz, who logged 10 receptions against the Buccaneers in Week 9, could also be in line for even more targets than usual.

Woods (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals but managed to work back to a full practice Friday after turning in a limited Thursday session. If Woods does return as appears likely, he'll likely reclaim a starting role alongside Tank Dell with Nico Collins (calf) ruled out.

Samuel (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after practice in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Samuel is expected to play. If he does indeed suit up, the versatile veteran will push Jamison Crowder back into a No. 4 receiver role.

Hollins (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. In his absence KhaDarel Hodge should move into the No. 3 role behind starters Drake London and Van Jefferson.

Jones (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers despite practicing in limited fashion all week. In his continued absence, Jamal Agnew and Tim Jones should rotate No. 3 receiver snaps behind starters Christian Kirk and Calvin Ridley.

Osborn (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints but managed to work all the way back to a full practice Friday after starting Week 10 prep with a Wednesday absence. As per early Sunday reports, Osborn has cleared concussion protocol after exiting the Week 9 win over the Falcons on a cart due to the head injury, but the team still wants to evaluate him in pregame warmups before a final decision is made. If Osborn were unable to play, Brandon Powell could move into the No. 2 receiver role, while Jalen Nailor and Trishton Jackson would presumably assume bigger roles behind him.

Palmer (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans but managed to turn in a full practice Friday after opening the week with a limited session Wednesday and a Thursday absence. If Palmer can't suit up, Deven Thompkins and Rakim Jarrett could rotate No. 3 receiver snaps behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin versus Tennessee.

Wilson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Wilson can't play, Rondale Moore would remain in the No. 2 receiver role in Kyler Murray's season debut.

Burks (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. In his absence, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is likely to fill the No. 2 receiver role versus Tampa Bay, although Chris Moore and Kyle Philips should also be beneficiaries.

Turpin (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, Turpin is unlikely to play, but a decision may not be made until pregame warmups. If he does sit out, Jalen Brooks would likely garner active status as the No. 5 receiver, and fellow rookie Deuce Vaughn could also be in uniform as Dallas' kickoff and punt returner.

Goodwin (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens after missing practice all week. In his absence, James Proche is likely to serve as Cleveland's No. 4 receiver against Baltimore.

Peoples-Jones (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after practicing in limited fashion the last two days of the week.

