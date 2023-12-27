Most redraft Fantasy Football managers are doing one of two things during Week 17. They're either agonizing over every decision because they're in the Fantasy championship or they''re doing the best they can not to think about Fantasy Football because they aren't in the championship. Dynasty managers can take a wider view. Even if you've been out of it for months, there are still adds and drops to be made and players to be evaluating for 2024 and beyond.

One of the reasons to evaluate is because in four months we'll be looking for players to drop to clear space for draft picks. With that in mind, here are three wide receivers I'll be watching for any reason to hope to hold on to them until September of 2024.

Jahan Dotson is only on this list because 10-team leagues exist. I was a strong believer in him coming into the season, but being outperformed by Curtis Samuel and barely out-targeting Logan Thomas doesn't instill confidence. His outlook in Year 3 is highly dependent on his quarterback and target competition, which doesn't exactly scream "must-roster." But, Dotson has flashed upside in his first two seasons in the league and if he finishes strong it will be hard to cut him anywhere.

Josh Palmer is in Year 3 and hasn't exactly broken out yet but with Keenan Allen banged up, he will get a couple more chances. Palmer does have a pair of games over 100 yards in his last four outings and saw eight targets last week against the Bills. If he could turn that target opportunity into actual Fantasy points we'll enter 2024 with at least a glimmer of hope that he could matter.

Injuries also just gave K.J. Osborn another shot at volume and last week he turned into 18.5 PPR Fantasy points against the Lions. If he can build on that against the Packers this week he may just build some momentum towards Fantasy relevance in 2024. As of now he's a question mark to hold even in 14-team league.

