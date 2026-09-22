Waiver wire runs are going to be very difficult in Week 3. Saquon Barkley left Week 2 with a stinger, and as of early Tuesday afternoon, we haven't heard about his test results. J.K. Dobbins left Week 2 with a hamstring, but the team sounds optimistic that he could be okay for Week 3. Jadarian Price left Week 2 with a chest injury, but X-rays came back negative, and he could play in Week 3. That is a whole lot of coulds and maybes, which makes waiver wire decisions regarding Tank Bigsby, Jonah Coleman, and Emanuel Wilson extremely risky. I'll break down how I am prioritizing those three in the waiver wire section below.

Two guys who aren't on the waiver wire, but could be big risers because of injury this week, are Jaylen Warren and Chuba Hubbard. I wrote about them in yesterday's projections, risers and fallers. One guy I didn't write about was Travis Etienne, who had perhaps the most troubling Week 2 of all.

In Alvin Kamara's first game back, Kamara led the team with a 33% rush share. He also had an 18% target share, tripling Etienne's workload. It was shocking after the contract they gave Etienne, and it has probably had everyone wondering if they can even flex Etienne. One reason I am not completely panicked yet is that Kamara's 14 touches produced 22 yards. It is hard to imagine a less efficient outing. Also, Etienne led the Saints running backs in both snap share (53.1%) and route share (33.3%).

Those last numbers could be both good news and bad news. On the plus side, Etienne is still the back on the field the most and the back in position to catch the ball the most. On the downside, there are few must-start running backs that are playing half of the snaps and running a third of the routes. For this week, view Etienne as an extremely borderline RB2. Hopefully, Kamara's usage shrinks due to his ineffectiveness. If not, Etienne has few outs to avoid being a bust.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 3 RB Preview:

RB Preview Numbers to know

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 3 Adds (RB Preview) Jonah Coleman RB DEN Denver • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK 39th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats RUYDS 39 REC 3 REYDS 19 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.4 J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey are both dealing with hamstring injuries. Neither has been ruled out, but neither is guaranteed to play this week either. Coleman turned 13 touches into 14.8 PPR Fantasy points and was already a great stash candidate before Dobbins tweaked his hamstring. Now Coleman should be universally rostered; just don't go overboard on FAB, as he could be back on the bench this week. Tank Bigsby RB PHI Philadelphia • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI PHI -4.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats RUYDS 36 REC 2 REYDS 5 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.1 We're still waiting for more information on Saquon Barkley's stinger, but Bigsby is a must-add in case Barkley misses. This will be a committee with Will Shipley, who can be added in deeper leagues, but Bigsby should get the majority of the work. He was very explosive in a limited role last year and has a great matchup this week against the Bears if Barkley can't go. Emanuel Wilson RB SEA Seattle • #23

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS SEA -7 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK 43rd ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats RUYDS 95 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.8 Wilson dominated playing time and touches after Jadarian Price went down in Week 1 and has established himself as the team's short-yardage back, even when Price is healthy. Price doesn't have a serious injury, but that doesn't clear him for Week 3 quite yet.

Stashes (RB Preview) Emmett Johnson RB KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND KC -6.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK 47th ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats RUYDS 24 REC 2 REYDS 44 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.8 After he flashed in Week 1, I expected Johnson to be rostered in most leagues by the end of last week. He is exactly what we look for in a bench running back. He's on a good offense, he is the clear backup, and he is very talented. If Kenneth Walker missed time, we would rank Johnson as a top 20 running back. Do not leave him on the waiver wire. Braelon Allen RB NYJ N.Y. Jets

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats RUYDS 40 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 4 The fact that Isaiah Davis did not play in the first two weeks was a boost to both Breece Hall and Allen. Allen now has weekly flex upside if he gets in the end zone and RB2 upside if Hall misses time.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jonathan Taylor RB IND Indianapolis • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 17.6 RB RNK 4th 2025 Stats RUYDS 1585 REC 46 REYDS 378 TD 20 FPTS/G 21.3 I think Taylor's price might be deflated because he plays the Texans this week. I'm not sure it matters. He is on fire as a runner and has elite usage, averaging 25 touches per game. He is my RB2 this week and probably a little bit of a contrarian play off all the people who will pay up for Gibbs or choose Walker instead of Taylor.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Quinshon Judkins RB CLE Cleveland • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 14 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 54 REC 7 REYDS 44 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.4 Carolina is allowing a league-worst 6.3 yards per carry this season. While Judkins has been woefully inefficient, this could be a get-right spot and he saw a big increase in both playing time and target share last week. I think this Panthers/Browns game has sneaky shootout potential.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 3 Fantasy football projections for every position is now available here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 3. Projected stats for all starting running backs will be updated throughout the week, so check back regularly.