Week 8 was another big week for injuries around the NFL, with none bigger than Kirk Cousins', who is feared to have suffered a ruptured Achilles, an injury that will end his season if confirmed.

Cousins' injury is likely to represent a significant downgrade for the Vikings offense as a whole, and despite the fact that they've improved to 4-4 after an 0-3 start, raises significant questions about whether Justin Jefferson is likely to hurry back from his hamstring injury. I wrote about all that and more here, but unfortunately, it was not the only relevant injury coming out of Sunday's NFL action. In fact, Cousins was just one of four starting quarterbacks who left Sunday's games just during the early window of games, unfortunately, and there were plenty of pass-catcher injuries Sunday, as well.

Matthew Stafford left with a thumb injury

Stafford suffered the injury initially late in the first half, as he hit his thumb several times on throw attempts, most notably hitting a Cowboys defender on a pass near the end zone late. He tried to play through it, opening the third quarter with a touchdown pass to Ben Skowronek and then a catch on a two-point conversion trick play. However, Brett Rypien was in at the beginning of the next drive and would close out the game as the Rams lost, 43-20. It was a strange sequence with Stafford coming back, and it looks especially odd in light of coach Sean McVay's statement after the game:

If Stafford has to miss time, Rypien would likely step in as the start, and that probably wouldn't be a good thing for this offense. Rypien has attempted 130 passes in his NFL career, completing 61.5% of his passes with four touchdowns and eight interceptions. Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua would be more like WR2s with a backup QB in, and it would be harder to trust the Rams running backs as well, with Darrell Henderson and Royce Freeman looking more like fringe RB3s if Stafford misses time.

Kenny Pickett left with a rib injury

This isn't the first time Pickett has left a game with an injury this season – he also exited Week 5 with a knee injury, but was able to return just a week later after missing just a few snaps at the end of the previous game. We'll see if he can tough this one out, but this one might be tougher to come back from quite so quickly, especially with just three days off before the Steelers face the Titans on Thursday Night Football in Week 9. Pickett missed the entire second half Sunday after the injury. Pickett was 10 for 16 for 73 yards prior to the injury, and the good news here, I suppose, is that the dropoff from Pickett to Mitch Trubisky is probably one of the small drops you'll see from a starter to their backup in the NFL. That doesn't mean Trubisky is great, but he should more or less be able to keep the Steelers offense on schedule, without much of a downgrade for George Pickens and Diontae Johnson if Pickett has to miss time. Both would be in the WR3 range for Week 9 against the Titans either way.

Tyrod Taylor left with a rib injury

The Giants were down to their third-string quarterback for most of Sunday's game, as Taylor took a big hit and was taken to the hospital after being ruled out during the second quarter. Tommy DeVito stepped in for Taylor and completed just two of seven passes for -1 yard the rest of the way, as the Giants looked completely unwilling to trust the undrafted rookie out of Illinois. DeVito could be in line to start in Week 9 for the Giants against the Raiders if Taylor is unable to play and Daniel Jones' neck injury continues to linger. Jones has been progressing, but has missed three straight games, and has been dealing with "significant weakness" in his left arm as a result of the injury, according to the NFL Network. Jones hasn't been cleared for contact, and won't be able to play until he is, so the Giants could be left relying on DeVito this week. With Darren Waller leaving Sunday's game with a hamstring injury, Saquon Barkley would be the only player on this offense worth using for Fantasy.

Desmond Ridder was in the concussion protocol

Ridder got checked out for a concussion after taking a hit in the first half of Sunday's game, and though he was cleared to return, the Falcons opted to keep him out of the game as a precaution. Taylor Heinicke came in at halftime and played well, completing 12 of 21 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown, as the Falcons lost 28-23. After the game, Falcons coach Arthur Smith told reporters, "We didn't take [Ridder] out for performance issues," so it seems reasonable to assume Ridder will remain the starting quarterback for the Falcons in Week 9 against the Vikings, though they'll likely monitor him in the coming days for any lingering symptoms after Ridder was held out. If Heinicke does have to start in Week 9, Sunday's game gave us reason to believe he wouldn't necessarily be much of a downgrade for the offense.

Drake London left with a groin injury

London was having a decent game, catching five of his first seven targets for 55 yards, and his last catch was his biggest, a 21-yard leaping grab across the middle. However, he got up slowly and went to the sidelines, where he was looked at by trainers. London was never officially ruled out, but he also never came back into the game, so this will be one we have to watch heading into Week 9.

Darren Waller left with a hamstring injury

Waller entered Sunday's game listed as questionable after being limited during the week in practice, but he was able to play … for a little while. Waller played just 17 snaps Sunday before seemingly aggravating the injury, and he was ruled out shortly after leaving the game. Obviously, that's a concern given the pre-existing issue, and it's especially concerning given Waller's age and time missed over the past few years due to lower body injuries. We'll have to keep a close eye on this one over the next few days, but you might not be able to trust Waller in Week 9 either way, given Taylor and Jones' possible absences.

Kendrick Bourne left with a knee injury

Bourne will have an MRI Monday to determine the severity of the injury, according to Ian Rapoport, and it sounds like there could be some time missed coming up for Bourne. Rapoport reports that the "hope" is Bourne suffered an MCL injury, with any kind of timetable being determined after the MRI. Bourne has had a nice season for the Patriots, having scored his fourth touchdown in eight games Sunday, and would be in the WR3/4 range moving forward if healthy. If not, I'm not sure there's any pass-catchers in this offense I would want to use.

Curtis Samuel left with a toe injury

Samuel entered the game having missed time with a foot injury during practice, and it's not clear if this injury is related to that one. Samuel has been a decent Fantasy option at times this season, but perhaps his absence could be what helps unlock Jahan Dotson, who had eight catches for 108 yards and a touchdown Sunday, by far his best game of the season.