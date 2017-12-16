Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Declares himself ready to play
Gunnarsson (leg) said that he'll suit up against the Jets on Saturday evening, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The stay-at-home defenseman has been solid this season, fashioning a plus-11 rating with five points and 45 blocked shots over 28 games. He'll continue to be relied upon more heavily than normal since Alex Pietrangelo (foot) remains on injured reserve.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...