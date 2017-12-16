Gunnarsson (leg) said that he'll suit up against the Jets on Saturday evening, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The stay-at-home defenseman has been solid this season, fashioning a plus-11 rating with five points and 45 blocked shots over 28 games. He'll continue to be relied upon more heavily than normal since Alex Pietrangelo (foot) remains on injured reserve.

