Xhekaj had three shots on net, three hits, a five-minute major and finished plus-1 over 17:40 of ice time in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Arizona's Zack Kassian attempted to motivate his club, which had fallen behind 3-0 midway through the first period, and picked the wrong cat with which to tangle. Xhekaj, who's made a name for himself as a physical defenseman, went right after Kassian and eventually threw him down. The Coyotes' veteran headed to the locker room following the bout but later returned. It was the first fighting major for Xhekaj, who has 13 PIM (tied for third in NHL) and 19 hits (tied for ninth) through five games.