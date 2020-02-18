Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Done for year
Ferland is dealing with recurring concussion-like symptoms and will miss the rest of the season.
Ferland recently left Friday's conditioning game with AHL Utica with concussion-like symptoms, and as evidenced by this news, the set back was serious. The 27-year-old hasn't played in the NHL since Dec. 10 and will finish the season with five points in 14 games. Ferland is a prime candidate for long-term injured reserve that will clear a roster spot and cap space for newly-acquired Tyler Toffoli. Ferland will continue to be evaluated in hopes for a healthy return for the 2020-21 season.
More News
-
Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Leaves conditioning game early•
-
Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Sent down for conditioning•
-
Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Back with big club•
-
Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Headed to AHL for conditioning•
-
Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Canucks' Micheal Ferland: Not traveling with team for now•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.