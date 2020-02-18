Ferland is dealing with recurring concussion-like symptoms and will miss the rest of the season.

Ferland recently left Friday's conditioning game with AHL Utica with concussion-like symptoms, and as evidenced by this news, the set back was serious. The 27-year-old hasn't played in the NHL since Dec. 10 and will finish the season with five points in 14 games. Ferland is a prime candidate for long-term injured reserve that will clear a roster spot and cap space for newly-acquired Tyler Toffoli. Ferland will continue to be evaluated in hopes for a healthy return for the 2020-21 season.