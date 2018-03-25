Flames' Michael Stone: Rare offensive moment
Stone scored the Flames' only goal Saturday in a 5-1 loss to San Jose.
Gone are the days of offence from this talented rearguard. Stone has just seven points (three goals, four assists) on the season. His value -- if there is any -- is in leagues where hits and blocked shots mean something. Stone has 111 and 139, respectively.
