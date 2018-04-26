Flyers' Brandon Manning: Should wear new sweater in 2018-19
Manning, a pending unrestricted free agent, is unlikely to be retained by the Flyers, according to general manager Ron Hextall, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports.
Manning failed to produce any points over six games in the conference quarterfinals loss to the Penguins, though he was his usual physical self with 13 hits and 10 blocked shots. The Flyers did get 238 hits and 100 blocked shots from Robert Hagg in his rookie season, plus Hagg has more offensive upside, so that figures to be the primary reason why the big boss is so keen on letting Manning walk after the blueliner spent his first six seasons in the City of Brotherly Love.
