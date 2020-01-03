Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Vezina form returning
Vasilevskiy made 38 saves in a 2-1 win over the Canadiens on Thursday night.
Vasilevskiy entered play Thursday on a three-game winning streak. He hasn't looked entirely comfortable on the ice this season, but then again, we could say the same thing about all of the Lightning. Vasilevskiy is finally starting to look more like his Vezina-self lately and that's great news of fantasy owners heading into the second ha
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Canadiens•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins despite allowing four goals•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Faces first 17 shots of game•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Taking on Canadiens•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stymies panthers in rout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.