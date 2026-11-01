Vasilevskiy made 29 saves in a 5-4 shootout loss to Nashville on Saturday.

Vasilevskiy is the cream of the NHL goaltending crop, but he's on a bit of a slide. He has allowed 13 goals in his last three games and never fewer than four in any of the contests. This is the first time since opening night that Vasilevskiy has allowed that many snipes in a contest. He's 6-3-1 overall, but both his 3.00 GAA and .877 save percentage are below the NHL average this season (2.96, .891). And his high-danger goals against is below the 50th percentile according to NHL Edge Stats. Don't stress yet -- his current drop is directly tied to games with low shot volumes, and Vasilevskiy has a history of taking time to warm up his goaltending engine every season.