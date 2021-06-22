Lightning head coach Jon Cooper did not have an update on Rutta's status after Monday's Game 5 victory against the Islanders, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Rutta took a crosscheck to the face from Mathew Barzal late in the second period and only saw one shift in the third. Erik Cernak (undisclosed) was a late scratch for Monday's contest, so it's possible that the Lightning will be down two blueliners for Game 6 on Wednesday. Rutta has one goal and a plus-1 rating through 16 games this postseason.