Motte (hand) sustained an injury in the second period of Tuesday's season opener versus the Predators, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Head coach Jon Cooper said the Lightning will know more about Motte's injury Wednesday. The forward appeared to be struck in the hand by a puck during the second period, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times. With the Lightning being off until Saturday's game versus the Red Wings, Motte may have some extra time to shake off the injury. If he can't play, Austin Watson would likely take on a middle-six role.