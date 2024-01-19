Matthews scored a hat trick and registered an assist in a 4-3 victory over Calgary on Thursday.

With Toronto down 2-0, Matthews took matters into his own hands, putting the Maple Leafs on the board late in the first period before providing another two markers in the second frame. It was Matthews' fourth hat trick of the season and brought him up to 37 goals and 54 points in 42 contests in 2023-24. Provided he stays healthy, Matthews could become the first player to have multiple 60-goal campaigns since the start of the salary cap era -- his first was 2021-22 when he finished with 60 tallies and 106 points in 73 appearances.